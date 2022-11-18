Sharing hope about Alzheimer’s Disease through music

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s one of the hardest jobs, taking care of a loved one or friend who is living with Alzheimer’s.

That is the reality for 200,000 people right now in South Carolina.

On Thursday at Converse University, there was a chance to escape reality for those dealing with this devastating disease.

“This piece moves people, and it’s the greatest satisfaction you can have as an artist. That what your work does has an effect, a profound effect,” said Robert Cohen.

Over a decade ago, Cohen was commissioned to create ‘Alzheimer’s Stories’.

“Nobody would do something like this. This is the kind of subject that would turn everybody off, so that’s a good reason to do it,” he said.

A 30-minute oratorio inspired by the disease.

“I feel very blessed that I’ve been involved in a project that has something very positive to say even though the subject matter is so depressing. Because there is no cure for Alzheimer’s,” said Cohen.

The musical piece was performed by Spartanburg Master Chorale at Twitchell Auditorium, in honor of National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month and Family Caregivers Month.

“By taking care of my mom and watching being beside so many of our clients I’ve realized how much patience it takes to be a caregiver,” explained Erin Couchell.

Couchell is the owner of Comfort Keepers.

“I think that caregivers just need to feel loved and supported just like the love and support that they’re giving to their loved one,” she said.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, studies say music may reduce agitation for people living with the disease.

For Cohen, he hopes his work, which has been performed more than 40 times now, uplifts those struggling.

“I want them to have a sense of hope,” he said.

