Woman found dead in truck near road in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office announced that an Upstate woman was found dead in a truck near Southport Road on Thursday morning.

Officials said they responded to Southport Road at around 7:30 a.m.

According to officials, it appears that the victim was driving along Southport Road when they pulled off the side of the road. They added that there was no crash, and the woman had no visible injuries when she was found.

The Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 49-year-old Stacey Fleming of Jonesville, SC.

Officials said they plan to perform an autopsy on Thursday morning and determine the woman’s cause of death.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is also investigating this incident.

No other details were released. We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.