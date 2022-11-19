1 person killed as gas leak spurs evacuation of James Brown Arena

The James Brown Arena evacuated building due to gas leak on Friday night during concert.
By Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 8:14 PM EST|Updated: Nov. 19, 2022 at 8:22 AM EST
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An employee at the James Brown Arena died after discovering a gas leak Friday night that led to the evacuation of the building and cancellation of a concert.

The management of the arena issued a statement Friday night that “It is with deep sadness that we report the death of one of our employees due to an accident occurring at James Brown Arena just prior to tonight’s Charlie Wilson & Friends show.”

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen has identified the victim as 66 year old, Rex Broadwater, of Hephizbah.

He was an employee at the arena.

An employee told us Broadwater was a maintenance worker, and he discovered the leak.

According to Coroner Bowen, he was pronounced dead at 8:15 p.m., and an autopsy will be scheduled.

The leak was believed to be freon, but the matter is pending an investigation.

According to authorities, the concert was canceled and the identity of the employee is being withheld pending family notification.

Richmond County deputies, the Augusta Fire Department and emergency medical crews arrived on scene as everyone inside was being escorted out around 7:12 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

Charlie Wilson & Friends were supposed to perform at 8 p.m.

Nate Bethel was among the people turned back at the area.

“We got there and the workers were outside. They basically told us they evacuated everybody immediately,” Bethel said. “They didn’t know what was going on, so we stayed in the car for a little while. Once we got out there, like 30 minutes later they told us it was a gas leak and then they told us somebody had passed away ... so I hate those things happened. Saddened by it.”

The concert had already been canceled once before and rescheduled.

Ticketholders will be contacted about refunds.

