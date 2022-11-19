2 dead after two separate incidents on White Horse Road

By Sumner Moorer
Nov. 19, 2022
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating two separate, deadly incidents after two pedestrians were killed on Whitehorse Road on Saturday night.

According to Highway Patrol, the first incident was a hit-and-run that happened on Whitehorse Road near West Marion Road at around 7:01 p.m. Troopers say a person was crossing Whitehorse Road heading west when an unknown vehicle traveling northbound on Whitehorse Road hit the person and left the scene.

The second incident happened about 30 minutes later at around 7:32 p.m. on Whitehorse Road near Saluda Drive, troopers say.

Troopers say the driver of a Mercedes was traveling south on Whitehorse Road when they hit a person walking east on Whitehorse Road.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a man was killed in the first incident and a woman was killed in the second, but their identities are unknown at this time.

