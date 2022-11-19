Confederate flag returns along I-85, flagpole still in violation, officials say

Confederate flag raised along I-85 in Spartanburg County. Sons of Confederate Veterans say its the largest Confederate flag in SC.(FOX Carolina News)
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Confederate flag is back on display along I-85 after Spartanburg County officials called for the flagpole to be removed due to a land ordinance violation.

As of Nov.18, the flag is back on display after it was taken down sometime in the first week of November and replaced with a version of the South Carolina state flag.

According to Spartanburg County officials, the flagpole is still in violation.

Earlier in the month, Councilman David Britt said the group had until Nov. 10 to comply before county code officials visit the site and begin the legal process to remove the flagpole.

