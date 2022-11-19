Deputies searching for missing elderly woman in Greenville Co.

TRAVLERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman who suffers from a mental disorder.

The Sheriff’s Office said 74-year-old Zandra King was last seen wearing a white bath robe on Nov. 1 at Hwy. 414 driving a white 2007 KIA Sorento with the license number #TUE195.

King weighs about 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Deputies said she also suffers from dementia and schizophrenia.

If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, call 911.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.