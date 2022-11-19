Deputies searching for missing elderly woman in Greenville Co.

Deputies searching for missing woman last seen on Nov. 1.
Deputies searching for missing woman last seen on Nov. 1.(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRAVLERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman who suffers from a mental disorder.

The Sheriff’s Office said 74-year-old Zandra King was last seen wearing a white bath robe on Nov. 1 at Hwy. 414 driving a white 2007 KIA Sorento with the license number #TUE195.

King weighs about 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Deputies said she also suffers from dementia and schizophrenia.

If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, call 911.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Confederate flag raised along I-85 in Spartanburg County. Sons of Confederate Veterans say its...
Confederate flag returns along I-85, flagpole still in violation, officials say
Greenwood County deputies are searching for Kenneth Ray Hughes, 28, who was last seen on...
Deputies searching for missing man in Greenwood Co.
Medical personnel attempted life-saving efforts before child died from injuries.
Raleigh Police: Girl dies after being hit by car at Raleigh Christmas Parade
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
Passenger dead, driver hurt after crash Friday night