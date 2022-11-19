Deputies searching for missing man in Greenwood Co.

Greenwood County deputies are searching for Kenneth Ray Hughes, 28, who was last seen on November 16, 2022.
Greenwood County deputies are searching for Kenneth Ray Hughes, 28, who was last seen on November 16, 2022.(Greenwood County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man last seen on Wednesday.

Deputies say family members reported that 28-year-old Kenneth Ray Hughes was last seen on Nov. 16 entering the woods on foot in the Ridge Road/Rush Road area in Hodges.

It is unknown what kind of clothing he was wearing at this time.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, call the Sheriff’s Office at 864-942-8632.

