Man arrested after deputies find more than 6.5 pounds of meth in car
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after finding more than 6 pounds of meth during a traffic stop.
The Sheriff’s Office said deputies stopped a driver in a black Dodge Charger who was speeding on Highway 24.
Deputies and K-9 officers later found more than 6.5 pounds of meth hidden in the trunk.
The driver, Steven Thacker, is now facing a felony charge of trafficking methamphetamine 400 grams or more.
