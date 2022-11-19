Passenger dead, driver hurt after crash Friday night

PENDLETON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead and another is hurt following a crash Friday night.

The collision was reported around 6:30 p.m. on US-76 near West Queen Street.

An SUV and a car collided when the car was turning left across the highway, troopers said. The driver was transported to the hospital in Greenville for injuries.

The coroner said the passenger, 75-year-old David Loudin, died.

The driver of the SUV was uninjured.

