Passenger dead, driver hurt after crash Friday night
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
PENDLETON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead and another is hurt following a crash Friday night.
The collision was reported around 6:30 p.m. on US-76 near West Queen Street.
An SUV and a car collided when the car was turning left across the highway, troopers said. The driver was transported to the hospital in Greenville for injuries.
The coroner said the passenger, 75-year-old David Loudin, died.
The driver of the SUV was uninjured.
Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.