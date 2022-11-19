Powdersville goes for two, beats undefeated, defending State Champion Daniel 36-35

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Powdersville ended Daniel’s 36-game winning streak, beating the Lions 36-35 in the playoffs.

The Patriots marched down the field with minutes remaining. Quarterback Eli Hudgins scored a touchdown with eight seconds on the board. Trailing by one, Powdersville elected to go for the two-point try and the win.

Thomas Williams took the carry around the pile and dove in for the successful conversion.

After scoring the two-point conversion to lift Powdersville 36-35 over Daniel, Thomas Williams (@Thomasleew21) ran right to Jalen Rambert (@jalenrambert20). The two hugged tightly.



Rambert has sat out after tearing knee ligaments. The Patriots have played in his honor since. pic.twitter.com/KO71JG5eHo — Mitchel Summers (@MitchSummersTV) November 19, 2022

It gave the Patriots a 36-35 lead they would take to the end of the game.

“Biggest win? Yeah, it is. Before the game I was telling you all a bunch of bull about how it’s any other game,” Robert Mustar, Powdersville head football coach, said. “Just trying to not overplay our hand, but tonight was a special night. Very special night. I’d like to get used to it. I mean, these kids.”

“One of our goals is to be practicing during Thanksgiving week and that’s coming true. We’re going to enjoy this one until Sunday and just like the rest of them that we’ve been able to win and have been fortunate enough to make that happen then we’re going to put this one past us, but we’re going to celebrate it until Sunday. Rest assured that’s going to happen.”

Up next, Powdersville plays Clinton in the Class 3A Upper State Championship game.

