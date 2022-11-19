‘Ted Lasso’ messages shoutout Atlanta’s soccer players as they gear up for World Cup
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - If you’ve driven around Atlanta, chances are you’ve seen this billboard.
The quirky message is from none other than Ted Lasso; a fun-loving, fictional football coach known for his unconventional and unfiltered approach to the game.
And it’s not the only one.
The US soccer federation purchased 26 billboards across the country -- each one honoring a member of the men’s national soccer team, including Georgia’s own Shaq Moore, Walker Zimmerman and goalkeeper Sean Johnson.
“I think they’re phenomenal. I mean it really brings the popularity to the forefront of Ted Lasso and that he’s done for the sport,” said Josh Newton.
The messages are a mix of inspiring, witty, and most of all encouraging. One billboard spotted in Snellville to Lilburn-native Sean Johnson reads in part “When your cleats hit the pitch, take a moment to think of who you are now, and the champ you’re about to be.”
And for Lawrenceville-native Center Back Walker Zimmerman whose billboard stands tall in Nashville, Coach Lasso had this to say:
The billboards are long, but the message is clear.
“Go get ‘em, Team USA.” - Ted Lasso.
The US Men’s Team will open their first 2022 World Cup Match against Wales on Monday at 2 p.m. EST.
