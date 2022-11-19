Troopers investigating deadly crash in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a passenger in a car was killed Friday night in a crash near Pendleton.

The collision was reported around 6:30 p.m. on US-76 near West Queen Street.

An SUV and a car collided when the car was turning left across the highway, troopers said. The driver was transported to the hospital in Greenville for injuries.

Troopers said the passenger in the car sustained fatal injuries

The driver of the SUV was uninjured.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.