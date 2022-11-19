Watch week 1 of the 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup on FOX Carolina

(WTVG)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Nov. 19, 2022
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The FIFA Men’s World Cup coverage from Qatar will air on FOX Carolina starting the week of Thanksgiving.

The coverage will include the following:

  • 20 group stage matches
  • 6 round of 16 matches
  • 4 quarterfinal matches
  • 2 semifinal matches
  • Third place match
  • The Men’s World Cup final

The schedule of the games are featured below:

  • Monday, Nov. 21
    • 10:45 a.m. - 1 p.m. Senegal vs. Netherlands
    • 1:45 p.m. - 4 p.m. USA vs. Wales
  • Tuesday, Nov. 22
    • 10:45 a.m. - 1 p.m. Mexico vs. Poland
    • 1:45 p.m. - 4 p.m. France vs. Australia
  • Wednesday, Nov. 23
    • 10:45 a.m. - 1 p.m. Spain vs. Costa Rica
    • 1:45 p.m. - 4 p.m. Belgium vs. Canada
  • Thursday, Nov. 24
    • 10:45 a.m. - 1 p.m. Portugal vs. Ghana
    • 1:45 p.m. - 4 p.m. Brazil vs. Serbia
  • Friday, Nov. 25
    • 10:45 a.m. - 1 p.m. Netherlands vs. Ecuador
    • 1:45 p.m. - 4 p.m. England vs. USA

On Saturday, Nov. 26 and Sunday, Nov. 27 World Cup Tonight will air from 12 a.m. - 1 a.m.

