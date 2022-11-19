Watch week 1 of the 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup on FOX Carolina
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 8:13 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The FIFA Men’s World Cup coverage from Qatar will air on FOX Carolina starting the week of Thanksgiving.
The coverage will include the following:
- 20 group stage matches
- 6 round of 16 matches
- 4 quarterfinal matches
- 2 semifinal matches
- Third place match
- The Men’s World Cup final
The schedule of the games are featured below:
- Monday, Nov. 21
- 10:45 a.m. - 1 p.m. Senegal vs. Netherlands
- 1:45 p.m. - 4 p.m. USA vs. Wales
- Tuesday, Nov. 22
- 10:45 a.m. - 1 p.m. Mexico vs. Poland
- 1:45 p.m. - 4 p.m. France vs. Australia
- Wednesday, Nov. 23
- 10:45 a.m. - 1 p.m. Spain vs. Costa Rica
- 1:45 p.m. - 4 p.m. Belgium vs. Canada
- Thursday, Nov. 24
- 10:45 a.m. - 1 p.m. Portugal vs. Ghana
- 1:45 p.m. - 4 p.m. Brazil vs. Serbia
- Friday, Nov. 25
- 10:45 a.m. - 1 p.m. Netherlands vs. Ecuador
- 1:45 p.m. - 4 p.m. England vs. USA
On Saturday, Nov. 26 and Sunday, Nov. 27 World Cup Tonight will air from 12 a.m. - 1 a.m.
