Watch week 1 of the 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup on FOX Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The FIFA Men’s World Cup coverage from Qatar will air on FOX Carolina starting the week of Thanksgiving.

The coverage will include the following:

20 group stage matches

6 round of 16 matches

4 quarterfinal matches

2 semifinal matches

Third place match

The Men’s World Cup final

The schedule of the games are featured below:

Monday, Nov. 21 10:45 a.m. - 1 p.m. Senegal vs. Netherlands 1:45 p.m. - 4 p.m. USA vs. Wales

Tuesday, Nov. 22 10:45 a.m. - 1 p.m. Mexico vs. Poland 1:45 p.m. - 4 p.m. France vs. Australia

Wednesday, Nov. 23 10:45 a.m. - 1 p.m. Spain vs. Costa Rica 1:45 p.m. - 4 p.m. Belgium vs. Canada

Thursday, Nov. 24 10:45 a.m. - 1 p.m. Portugal vs. Ghana 1:45 p.m. - 4 p.m. Brazil vs. Serbia

Friday, Nov. 25 10:45 a.m. - 1 p.m. Netherlands vs. Ecuador 1:45 p.m. - 4 p.m. England vs. USA



On Saturday, Nov. 26 and Sunday, Nov. 27 World Cup Tonight will air from 12 a.m. - 1 a.m.

