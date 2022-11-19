WITNESS: Girl taken to hospital after hit during Raleigh Christmas Parade

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A girl was taken to the hospital Saturday morning after what appeared to be an injury caused by a truck towing a parade float brake’s failure.

Witnesses told WITN’s Justin Lundy that a truck in the parade seemed like it was unable to stop and hit a girl.

A parade-goer who spoke with WRAL said she appeared to see a girl on the ground with a blanket covering her. Another woman heard tires screeching at the time of the accident.

Police and medics responded to the intersection of Hillsborough Street and Boylan Avenue around 10:25 a.m. where the accident occurred.

The severity of the girl’s injuries is currently unknown, and the parade was cancelled.

