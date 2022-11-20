Cold and breezy Sunday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Monday morning, temperatures drop lower than they’ve been all season, but then it warms through the week from there.

Sunday was an unseasonably cool day with highs in the 40s putting us 10-20 degrees below normal for late November. And temperatures tumble quickly this evening dropping quickly below freezing areawide by 11 PM. Clear skies and calm winds means good radiational cooling ahead.

Monday morning is going to be one of the coldest mornings of the season so far. Temperatures drop into the low to mid 20s area wide so even the Upstate gets in the on the big time chill. We may even see a few higher elevation spots in the teens. But Monday afternoon, the mountains start to warm up some. Afternoon highs are in the low 50s both in the mountains and the Upstate.

Temperatures slowly creep up as we head toward Thanksgiving. In fact, by Wednesday morning, temperatures are above freezing, even in the lower elevations of North Carolina with highs on Wednesday afternoon in the mid 50s. We also see the return of the 60s to the Upstate on Wednesday, bringing us the closest to normal late November temperatures we’ve seen in over a week.

Thanksgiving looks mild with temperatures right around seasonal norms. Morning lows are in the mid to upper 30s in the mountains to the low 40s in the Upstate with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. The rain looks to hold off for Thanksgiving day giving us a partly cloudy, pleasant day!

Rain chances could begin to climb as a system approaches Thanksgiving night and into Black Friday, so we’ll be monitoring that closely. Right now the models are varied when the system clears out and the amount of rain so we keep a watch and let you know once we get a better handle on it.

