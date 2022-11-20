Coroner: Investigation underway after 2 dead, 2 hurt in Anderson County following overdose

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found dead and one person was injured on Jones Street.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said officials responded at around 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 to a report of drug overdose. Deputies said at that time one person was taken to AnMed for treatment.

At around 6:44 a.m., the coroner said another call came and once on scene officials found two individuals were found dead outside a house and one person was found inside suffering from an overdose.

The person was taken to the hospital and given Narcan for treatment.

Officials also said the four individuals were all using methamphetamines and fentanyl.

Anderson Co. deputies are on scene after two people were found dead and 1 was injured on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Viewer Submission)

According to coroner Greg Shore, they are seeing more and more drug-related deaths and illicit drug use in the county is increasing.

Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.