Deputies find missing elderly woman in Greenville Co.

TRAVLERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office has found a missing elderly woman and she is safe.

The Sheriff’s Office said 74-year-old Zandra King was last seen wearing a white bath robe on Nov. 1 at Hwy. 414 driving a white 2007 KIA Sorento with the license number #TUE195.

Deputies say King was found safe on Sunday, Nov. 20.

