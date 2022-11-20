Georgia man arrested on obscene internet contact with child charges

ELBERTON, G.A.. (FOX Carolina) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said a man was arrested after contacting a child online in a sexual manner.

According to the GBI, they received information from the Carbondale Police Department in Kansas that 54-year-old Paul Brooks allegedly messaged a child in an obscene and sexual manner.

Brooks was arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 15 by Carbondale police in Kansas.

He is currently being held at the Elbert County jail.

