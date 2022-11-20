Greenville Co. Coroner’s Office investigates two pedestrian fatalities

By Sumner Moorer
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 10:37 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office says they’re investigating two pedestrian fatalities near the White Horse Rd. area that appear to be unrelated.

The Coroner’s Office says two people were hit by two separate vehicles. South Carolina Highway Patrol’s website says the incidents happened within nearly 30 minutes of one other.

Officials say the first incident happened at 7:01 on white Horse Rd. Law enforcement says this is a hit and run situation.

Officials say the second incident happened at 7:32 near the intersection of U.S. 25 and White Horse Rd.

Unfortunately - both victims were pronounced dead on scene, according to the Coroner’s Office.

Officials say they’re still investigating both incidents.

