Investigation is underway of found body in Saluda County

SALUDA COUNTY, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - An investigation is underway in Saluda County, South Carolina after 22-year-old Zonnie T. Cyrus was found dead.

Dispatchers received a call for a found dead body at 11:30 am and the Saluda County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene the same afternoon of Saturday, November 19th.

They say the body was found near a pond in the Monetta area and was identified as Zonnie T. Cyrus, age 22 of Ridge Spring, SC.

The death is now being investigated by the Coroner’s Office and Saluda County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the SC Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

An autopsy has been scheduled for early next week, at Newberry Pathology Group.

The Coroner and his staff extend their heartfelt sympathies to the family of Mr. Cyrus.

News 12 will continue to follow this incident for updates on the discovery and death of Zonnie T. Cyrus as this devslops.

