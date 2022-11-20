Laurens Co. Humane Society asks community to help keep doors open

The nonprofit says it has cared for as many as 59 pets at one time
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Humane Society (LCHS) is asking for community help in order to keep the shelter open.

According to LCHS, they are facing the possibility of closing their doors in January 2023 if they do not secure enough funds.

They provided a list of reasons why they are running out of funds in a Facebook post.

Here is the list below:

  • Veterinary surgeries for spay/neuter have doubled since COVID-19.
  • They have to travel to Newberry and Spartanburg for surgeries.
  • They need more employees to care for the pets when they are flooded from litters that are abandoned.
  • The cost of everything has increased.

See the full Facebook post below:

