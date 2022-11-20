Laurens Co. Humane Society asks community to help keep doors open

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Humane Society (LCHS) is asking for community help in order to keep the shelter open.

According to LCHS, they are facing the possibility of closing their doors in January 2023 if they do not secure enough funds.

They provided a list of reasons why they are running out of funds in a Facebook post.

Here is the list below:

Veterinary surgeries for spay/neuter have doubled since COVID-19.

They have to travel to Newberry and Spartanburg for surgeries.

They need more employees to care for the pets when they are flooded from litters that are abandoned.

The cost of everything has increased.

