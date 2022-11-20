Marion Police: Suspect flees scene after man stabbed; ran over in parking lot

MARION, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Marion Police Department says they’re looking for a suspect after a man was stabbed and ran over in a parking lot.

Marion Police say they responded to Grandview Shopping center at 1 a.m. on Saturday, in reference to a stabbing.

Officers say they found the victim 45 year-old Alfredo Magana in critical condition following an altercation with a knife.

McDowell County EMS says they attempted life-saving measures on Magana, but were unsuccessful. Police say he died at the scene.

Officials say a preliminary investigation reveals two vehicles with about nine people met up in the parking lot to apparently settle some unknown dispute.

Investigators say several people exited one of the vehicles and confronted the passengers of the other vehicle. Officials say Magana and others began to yell and bang on the vehicle.

Officials say the suspect 38 year-old Salvador Magana, a passenger of the vehicle being confronted, waved a large knife aggressively and began stabbing the victim.

Officials say Salvador Managa could be operating a white Chevrolet Z-71 Silverado with unknown tag number or direction of travel. (Marion Police Department)

Officers say the victim, Magana, fell to the ground, while the suspect fled the scene, hitting Magana with his vehicle during the escape.

Police say they’ve secured Second Degree Murder warrants for the suspect Salvador Magana of Spruce Pine, N.C. They say he is 5′7 and weighs 150 lbs.

Police say he may be operating a white Chevrolet Z-71 Silverado.

Officials say if you see him do not approach him, but call 911 or your local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.