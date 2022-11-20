Marion Police: Suspect flees scene after man stabbed; ran over in parking lot

MARION, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Marion Police Department says they’re looking for a suspect after a man was stabbed and ran over in a parking lot.

Marion Police say they responded to Grandview Shopping center at one O’ clock Saturday morning, in reference to a stabbing.

Officers say they found 45 year-old Alfredo Magana in critical condition following an altercation with a knife.

McDowell County EMS says they attempted life-saving measures on Alfredo, but were unsuccessful. Police say Alfredo died at the scene.

Officials say a preliminary investigation reveals two vehicles with about 9 people met up in the parking lot to apparently settle some unknown dispute.

Investigators say several people exited one of the vehicles and confronted the passengers of the other vehicle. Officials say Alfredo and others began to yell and bang on the vehicle.

Officials say 38 year-old Salvador Managa - a passenger of the vehicle being confronted - brandished a large knife and began stabbing Alfredo.

Officials say Salvador Managa could be operating a white Chevrolet Z-71 Silverado with unknown tag number or direction of travel. (Marion Police Department)

Officers say as Alfredo fell to the ground, Salvador fled the scene - hitting Alfredo with his vehicle during the escape.

The Marion Police Department say they’ve secured Second Degree Murder warrants for Salvador Magana of Spruce Pine, N.C. They say he is 5′7 and weighs 150 lbs.

Police say he may be operating a white colored Chevrolet Z-71 Silverado.

Officials say if you see Salvador, call 911 or your local law enforcement agency. They say Salvador should not be approached.

