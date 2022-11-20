Officials issue wildfire danger warning due to low humidity, gusty winds

Fire at Pike County Detention Center
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - McDowell County Emergency Management has issued a wildfire danger warning due to low humidity and gusty winds

Officials said the warning will stay in effect until 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20.

According to officials, even though temperatures are cooler today, much drier air is also in place and will result in relative humidity lowering to the 15 to 25 percent range across much of the western Carolinas and northeast Georgia for several hours Sunday afternoon.

Combined with dry vegetation, these conditions are expected to result in increased risk for the start and spread of wildfires, especially in the mountains, officials said.

They said gusty mountain winds are expected to diminish through early afternoon on Sunday.

However, it is recommended not to do any outdoor burning on Sunday.

