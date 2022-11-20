Rattler throws 6 touchdowns as Gamecocks stun No. 5 Tennessee 63-38

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In one of the biggest upsets of the season, South Carolina upset 5th-ranked Tennessee 63-38.

The Gamecocks played aggressive from start to finish thanks in large part to a sensational game from quarterback Spencer Rattler. The gunslinger threw four of his six touchdowns passes in the first half.

South Carolina led the Volunteers 35-24 at the half.

The Gamecocks kept their foot on the gas pedal in the second half. South Carolina scored 28-unanswered points at one point in the second half.

Spencer Rattler finished his incredible day throwing for 438 passing yards and six touchdowns, breaking the program record for most touchdown passes in a game.

This marks the highest ranked team the Gamecocks have beat since defeating third-ranked Georgia 20-17 in double overtime.

According to Brad Crawford with 247 Sports, 63 points is the most an unranked team has scored against a Top 5 opponent in almost 100 years.

South Carolina (7-4, 4-4 SEC) hits the road next to play No. 9 Clemson (10-1, 8-0 ACC). The game is currently scheduled to kick off at noon, Saturday Nov. 26.

