BCSO looking for 70-year-old woman last seen 3 weeks ago

WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a missing 70-year-old woman from the Weaverville area.

Deputies said Rose Neal was last seen approximately 3 weeks ago at her home. She was driving a silver or grey 2020 Toyota C-HR NC plate AER-8305.

Neal is described as five foot five to five foot seven with brown eyes and black hair. Neal has previous medical issues and it is unknown if she has been able to take her medication.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at 828-250-6670.

