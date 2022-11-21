Body found in front yard in Greenville, coroner says

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a body was found in the front yard of a home Monday morning.

According to the coroner, the body was found on Mayo Drive.

The coroner said the investigation is still in its early stages.

Stay tuned as we learn more information.

