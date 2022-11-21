Buncombe Co. deputies warn of scammers posing as sergeant

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of ongoing scam where callers identify themselves as Sergeant Bryan Freeborn at the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said the phone number being used to call individuals is 828-220-9705.

If you do receive this call or a voicemail, do not engage in conversation. The agency asks that you say you are aware this is a scam and hang up. Do not call the number back.

“The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office will never ask for payment for fines or judgements to be paid over the phone and there is not a monetary fine for missing jury duty. The false scare tactic used during the scam is “that unless you pay the fine immediately you will be arrested.” The scammers claim that you have failed to respond to a jury summons and now owe fines and have a warrant out for your arrest, they may also leave a voicemail stating this false information.”

According to deputies, the scammers are not local so they ask you to put money on a prepaid debit card. The Sheriff’s Office will never ask you to put money on a prepaid card and give that info over the phone in order to pay fines.

Call the Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 828-250-6670 if you are not sure if you are being scammed.

