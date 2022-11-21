Celebration of life for Vince Dooley to be held Nov. 25

FILE - Georgia football coach Vince Dooley is carried off the field after Georgia defeated...
FILE - Georgia football coach Vince Dooley is carried off the field after Georgia defeated Notre Dame 17-10 in the Sugar Bowl college football game Jan. 1, 1981, in New Orleans.(AP Photo/Gene Blythe, File)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 12:04 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A celebration of life for former University of Georgia head football coach and director of athletics Vince Dooley will be held Nov. 25, at 7:30 p.m. in Stegeman Coliseum.

The celebration will be free and open to the public. It will feature guest speakers, tribute videos and the UGA Redcoat Band. Visitors will have the opportunity to purchase the 2021 National Championship edition of Dooley’s Playbook: The 34 Most Memorable Plays in Georgia Football History. All proceeds will benefit the Redcoat Band.

Dooley died Oct. 28 at the age of 90.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WBTV spoke with a StubHub spokesperson about Final Four ticket prices, availability and how to...
Hien leads Furman to 79-60 win over South Carolina
Clemson running back Will Shipley (1) hurdles over Louisville safety M.J. Griffin (26) on his...
Hold steady: UGA, Ohio St, Michigan, TCU remain CFP top 4
Clemson controls from the start beating SC Upstate 80-71
Limestone takes the football field, led by head coach Mike Furrey.
Limestone football selected to D-II Playoffs
Carter’s bucket lifts South Carolina over Clemson 60-58