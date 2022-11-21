Clinton High School hits the mats for the first time with new wrestling team

CLINTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clinton High School’s taking on a new sport.

“It’s something completely foreign to most of these kids.” Blake Greenwood, Clinton junior wrestler, said. “Them thinking about wrestling in general, the first thing that pops into their head is WWE.”

The Red Devils are dawning the singlets and headgear for the first time as the school’s inaugural wrestling season hits the mats.

First time grapplers like Malik Abnathey were ready to get in the circle.

“I was very excited to have it,” Malik Abnathey, Clinton junior wrestler, said. “I like it. I like to be physical. So, that’s why I’m doing wrestling this year.”

Leading the charge is Andrew Wright. He brings over a decade of experience coaching high school wrestling.

“I mean, it’s not daunting to me. It’s fun,” Andrew Wright, Clinton head wrestling coach, said. “Anytime you’re able to teach people something new and just how wrestling is going to impact them in their lives, it’s amazing.”

Blake Greenwood is ready to grapple again. He grew up on the mats. After moving to Clinton from Maine, he was excited to return to the sport he loves.

“I was super eager to just get back on the mat and just refresh myself on some new things,” Greenwood said. “And also I knew that it was going to be a new program with fresh kids and new faces who had never seen anything before. So, it felt good to come out and be able to help out some kids who had never done it and learn something new.”

The Red Devils want all to know wrestling is a team sport.

“Even though we’re on the mat individually and wrestling individually, we’re still one family and we’re still one team and we’re still all working together to better ourselves everyday in the room.” Greenwood said.

The team is starting from the ground up. Most without any experience. So, the goal of this season is much more than just pinning their opponents.

“I’m not looking for everyone to win all their matches. If that happens, great,” Wright said. “But, just for them to go out and improve from where we began to where we finish, as long as their improving every match, that’s all I can ask for.”

The wrestling season begins November 28th. Coach Wright expects to have around 40 grapplers on the team. He’s always looking for more.

