Country superstar Kenny Chesney to stop in Greenville on ‘I Go Back 2023 Tour’

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Country superstar Kenny Chesney is returning to tour and making a stop in Greenville.

The 21-date I Go Back 2023 Tour will criss-cross the country and stop at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on April 27.

I Go Back 2023 is set to focus on the same musical intensity and high energy performances that marked the East Tennessean’s precedent-setting concerts

“When a year is as hot and alive as 2022 was,” Kenny explains, “you don’t want to try to recapture that magic. Or maybe it’s me. I still have the sounds of diesel engines and No Shoes Nation in my head – and that made me ask, ‘What else could I do? What would be something that would put me every bit as much in the music and give No Shoes Nation another reason to believe? How can we reach those people who might not come to stadium shows, who live a little off the obvious path, but who love this music every bit as much...”

Tickets go one sale on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 10 a.m.

