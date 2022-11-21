Deputies searching for runaway 14-year-old from Greenville Co.

Xylor Layton Crosby
Xylor Layton Crosby(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Xylor Layton Crosby, a 14-year-old who ran away over the weekend.

Deputies said Crosby was last seen near Saco Street on November 19, 2022, at around 8:30 p.m. He was wearing a dark-colored pair of pants, a red and black sweatshirt with Nike on the front, black Nike slides and diamond stud earrings.

According to deputies, Crosby is around 5 feet 2 inches tall and 115 pounds. They added that he has hazel-colored eyes.

Anyone with information about Crosby can call 911 or 864-271-5210.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

We’re officially days away from the start of the holiday shopping season. But this is also a...
Doing your part amid a ‘season of waste’, E-waste increased by 21%
Leilani Simon
Leilani Simon, mother of missing Chatham Co. toddler, arrested and charged with murder
David Eugene McAlhany
Retired SC Highway Patrol trooper accused of selling items taken from crash
Mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. Multiple dead and at least two dozen injured.
At least 5 dead, multiple injured in shooting at Colorado Springs gay nightclub Saturday night