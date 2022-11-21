Deputies searching for runaway 14-year-old from Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Xylor Layton Crosby, a 14-year-old who ran away over the weekend.

Deputies said Crosby was last seen near Saco Street on November 19, 2022, at around 8:30 p.m. He was wearing a dark-colored pair of pants, a red and black sweatshirt with Nike on the front, black Nike slides and diamond stud earrings.

According to deputies, Crosby is around 5 feet 2 inches tall and 115 pounds. They added that he has hazel-colored eyes.

Anyone with information about Crosby can call 911 or 864-271-5210.

