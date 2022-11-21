Free Thanksgiving meal for those in need
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In partnership with Greer Relief, Crate Restaurant & Wine Bar says they’re offering a free Thanksgiving dinner to anyone who needs it.
Here’s the details:
Where: Crate Restaurant & Wine Bar – 213 Trade Street, Greer, SC
When: Thursday, November 24
Time: 12:00 – 4:oo PM (or until they run out of food)
Menu includes:
- Deep Fried Turkey
- Ham
- Dressing
- Macaroni & Cheese
- Collard Greens
- Rice & Gravy
- Corn Bread
- Dinner Roll
- Lemon Cake
- Sweet Potato Pie
How to participate: Preregister with Greer Relief – 864-848-5355
The restaurant says if seating reaches capacity, to-go meals will be provided.
