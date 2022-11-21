Free Thanksgiving meal for those in need

An Upstate partnership is offering free Thanksgiving meals to those in need.
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In partnership with Greer Relief, Crate Restaurant & Wine Bar says they’re offering a free Thanksgiving dinner to anyone who needs it.

Here’s the details:

Where: Crate Restaurant & Wine Bar – 213 Trade Street, Greer, SC

When: Thursday, November 24

Time: 12:00 – 4:oo PM (or until they run out of food)

Menu includes:

  • Deep Fried Turkey
  • Ham
  • Dressing
  • Macaroni & Cheese
  • Collard Greens
  • Rice & Gravy
  • Corn Bread
  • Dinner Roll
  • Lemon Cake
  • Sweet Potato Pie

How to participate: Preregister with Greer Relief – 864-848-5355

The restaurant says if seating reaches capacity, to-go meals will be provided.

