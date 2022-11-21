Motorcyclist injured following crash after fleeing from troopers, officials say

Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 5:52 PM EST
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a motorcyclist was hurt they tried to flee from troopers during a traffic stop on Monday.

According to troopers, the crash happened at around 1:03 p.m. on Fairview Church Road near Highway 221.

Troopers said they initiated a traffic stop on a motorcycle but the driver fled and crashed into another car.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, but Highway Patrol said they are expecting to file charges.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of the car hit also went to the hospital. However, their condition is unknown.

Stay with FOX Carolina News as we work to learn more.

