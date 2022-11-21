Officials say flagpole still in violation amid appeal

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Confederate flag is back on display along I-85 after Spartanburg County officials called for the flagpole to be removed due to a land ordinance violation.

As of Nov.18, the flag is back on display after it was taken down sometime in the first week of November and replaced with a version of the South Carolina state flag.

According to Spartanburg County officials, the flagpole is still in violation.

Earlier in the month, Councilman David Britt said the group had until Nov. 10 to comply before county code officials visit the site and begin the legal process to remove the flagpole.

Spartanburg County officials said the property owner appealed their Notice of Violation. Officials also said appeal could be heard at the next Board of Zoning Appeals meeting which is scheduled for Dec. 20.

Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.