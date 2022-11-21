Upstate man gets 4 years for screwing puppy’s paws to wall

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man pleaded guilty to ill-treatment of animals in connection with a case that officials say traumatized an entire community.

Tyler Jerdo, 23, was arrested in February after he used an electric drill to screw the paws of a 5-month-old puppy to the wall. The solicitor’s office said someone who found the puppy suffering called for help.

Deputies were able to unscrew one of the screws with a drill, but had to pull the puppy off the second screw.

Liam was rescued after officials say a man screwed his paws to the wall in a horrifying case of animal cruelty. (Animal Shelter)

“This incident not only traumatized the poor animal he abused but traumatized the entire community of people who love and care for animals and had to read the shocking facts of this terrible case,” said Solicitor Kevin Brackett, who prosecuted the case.

Jerdo struggled with deputies when they took him into custody, including headbutting one of them and trying to escape from a patrol vehicle. He was found to be in possession of 1.5 grams of methamphetamine.

He pleaded guilty on Nov. 17 to ill-treatment of animals, possession with intent to distribute meth, resisting arrest and failure to stop for blue lights.

He was sentenced to 12 years suspended to 4 years in prison followed by 3 years of probation.

“Our pets provide us with so much joy and companionship and expect so little in return,” Bracket said. “To have such a small and helpless animal treated so cruelly and callously defies the imagination. I am gratified that Judge Griffith imposed a sentence that not only speaks to the horror of this case, but serves as a warning that the legal system will stand up for defenseless animals when they are abused.”

While the solicitor said the sentence was gratifying, Rescued in SC, a nonprofit based in Mt. Pleasant, said they believe Jerdo deserved more prison time. The rescue said the puppy has been named Liam and he was adopted into a loving home.

