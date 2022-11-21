Upstate restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 24

thanksgiving christmas holiday dinner generic
thanksgiving christmas holiday dinner generic(WILX)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It is time to gather around the table with family and friends for Thanksgiving dinner once again.

Below is a list of restaurants that are offering Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 24 or providing pre-cooked dinners.

GREENVILLE

  • Roost is serving a Thanksgiving buffet starting at 10 a.m.
  • Crate Restaurant & Wine Bar is offering free Thanksgiving dinner to anyone in need from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Ruth’s Christ Steak House is offering dine-in and carry-out options for Thanksgiving.
  • Bucky’s Bar-B-Q is selling Thanksgiving side dishes that will be available on Nov. 24.
  • California Dreaming is serving Thanksgiving dinner starting at 10:30 a.m.
  • City Range is serving Thanksgiving dinner from 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. or pre-ordered dinners that can be picked up on Wednesday, Nov. 23.
  • Up on the Roof is open on Thanksgiving with a special menu that features duck, crawfish, stuffing and more.
  • Lazy Goat is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and serving an all-inclusive family style Thanksgiving dinner. Reservations are encouraged.
  • Nose Dive is offering an ala carte menu that will include holiday and Thanksgiving favorites from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SPARTANBURG

  • Wade’s Restaurant is offering cook-at-home holiday dinner items such as cornbread dressing, macaroni & cheese, turkey gravy, and sweet potato souffle.
  • City Range is offering Thanksgiving dinner from 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. or pre-ordered dinners that can be picked up on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

SENECA

  • Traditions on the Lake is opened from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. to serve Thanksgiving dinner. Kids under the age of 4 eat free.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Tyler Jerdo (left) pleaded guilty to ill treatment of animals after he screwed the paws of a...
Upstate man gets 4 years for screwing puppy’s paws to wall
Mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. Multiple dead and at least two dozen injured.
At least 5 dead, 25 injured in shooting at Colorado Springs gay nightclub Saturday night
A police car
Greenville County deputies giving away free boxed lunches
Rose Neal
BCSO looking for 70-year-old woman last seen 3 weeks ago
Upstate period project
Upstate period project