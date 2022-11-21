Upstate restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 24
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It is time to gather around the table with family and friends for Thanksgiving dinner once again.
Below is a list of restaurants that are offering Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 24 or providing pre-cooked dinners.
GREENVILLE
- Roost is serving a Thanksgiving buffet starting at 10 a.m.
- Crate Restaurant & Wine Bar is offering free Thanksgiving dinner to anyone in need from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
- Ruth’s Christ Steak House is offering dine-in and carry-out options for Thanksgiving.
- Bucky’s Bar-B-Q is selling Thanksgiving side dishes that will be available on Nov. 24.
- California Dreaming is serving Thanksgiving dinner starting at 10:30 a.m.
- City Range is serving Thanksgiving dinner from 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. or pre-ordered dinners that can be picked up on Wednesday, Nov. 23.
- Up on the Roof is open on Thanksgiving with a special menu that features duck, crawfish, stuffing and more.
- Lazy Goat is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and serving an all-inclusive family style Thanksgiving dinner. Reservations are encouraged.
- Nose Dive is offering an ala carte menu that will include holiday and Thanksgiving favorites from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
SPARTANBURG
- Wade’s Restaurant is offering cook-at-home holiday dinner items such as cornbread dressing, macaroni & cheese, turkey gravy, and sweet potato souffle.
- City Range is offering Thanksgiving dinner from 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. or pre-ordered dinners that can be picked up on Wednesday, Nov. 23.
SENECA
- Traditions on the Lake is opened from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. to serve Thanksgiving dinner. Kids under the age of 4 eat free.
