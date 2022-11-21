Upstate restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 24

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It is time to gather around the table with family and friends for Thanksgiving dinner once again.

Below is a list of restaurants that are offering Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 24 or providing pre-cooked dinners.

GREENVILLE

SPARTANBURG

Wade’s Restaurant is offering cook-at-home holiday dinner items such as cornbread dressing, macaroni & cheese, turkey gravy, and sweet potato souffle.

City Range is offering Thanksgiving dinner from 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. or pre-ordered dinners that can be picked up on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

SENECA

Traditions on the Lake is opened from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. to serve Thanksgiving dinner. Kids under the age of 4 eat free.

