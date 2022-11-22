2 dead in helicopter crash on I-77 South in south Charlotte, officials say

The crash is in the area of I-77 near Nations Ford Road.
The crash is in the area of I-77 near Nations Ford Road.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews have responded to a deadly helicopter crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 77 in south Charlotte.

The crash is in the area of I-77 near the Nations Ford Road exit.

According to Medic, two people were pronounced dead on the scene.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Check back with WBTV for more information as it comes in.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Passenger dead following crash in Anderson Co.
Passenger dead, driver hurt after crash Friday night
SUV crashed through Mr. Mattress on Wade Hampton Boulevard
Historic Upstate business to be demolished, owner says
generic crash
Driver killed in crash near Travelers Rest
Anderson city bus crash on East River Street.
Police Chief: 9 hurt in Anderson city bus crash
school bus generic
Driver hurt in school bus crash in Spartanburg Co.