Body of 14-year-old found on Mauldin Road at InTown Suites

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner Office said they are investigating after the body of a teen was found at InTown Suites on Monday night.

According to the coroner, they responded to the hotel on Mauldin Road at around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 21 in reference to a dead person in a room.

The coroner said the person has been identified as 14-year-old Landon Chance Poston.

Officials said there were no obvious signs of physical injury on the body and his death is estimated to have been on Monday, Nov. 14.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is also investigating.

