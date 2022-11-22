Body of 14-year-old found on Mauldin Road at InTown Suites

The coroner said the teen had been dead for more than a week
Authorities are investigating after the body of a 14-year-old was found at InTown Suites on...
Authorities are investigating after the body of a 14-year-old was found at InTown Suites on Monday, Nov. 21.(Fox Carolina News)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner Office said they are investigating after the body of a teen was found at InTown Suites on Monday night.

According to the coroner, they responded to the hotel on Mauldin Road at around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 21 in reference to a dead person in a room.

The coroner said the person has been identified as 14-year-old Landon Chance Poston.

Officials said there were no obvious signs of physical injury on the body and his death is estimated to have been on Monday, Nov. 14.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is also investigating.

Stay with FOX Carolina News as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

This photo from Sept. 30 shows a downed Oak tree that struck a North Charleston home during...
Biden approves SC disaster declaration for counties damaged by Hurricane Ian
I-77 south is shut down in Charlotte after a helicopter crash killing two people.
Meteorologist, pilot killed in helicopter crash on I-77
Fire generic
Dispatch: Crews responding to house fire in Anderson County
Shooting near Destiny Drive
Deputies investigating shooting in Cherokee County