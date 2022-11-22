County Council discusses controversial books in children’s section of library

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County Council met Monday night and discussed multiple topics, including whether certain books belong in the library.

The discussion was not on the agenda for the meeting, but multiple people brought it up during the public comment section. Several of these people were with a group known as Christian Families Against Destructive Decision. The group argued that some books in the section are inappropriate and should be removed.

County Councilman Monier Abusaft responded to the group saying, “The truth is, and what makes me so disgusted with the people who come here with this mess is that this is not about books. It is about erasing people, all right? And that doesn’t matter if people trying to do it are white, or it happens to be today and a whole bunch of people that are black.

While Abusaft continued to speak, the group that spoke against the books walked out of the meeting.

County Councilman David Britt said this isn’t the first time they’ve discussed the topic and decided to take action. Britt said, “I called Todd Stevens, who is the Library Director, and Todd assured me that those books that these people presented to us had been taken off the shelf, out of the children’s section, and the ones that he felt were just not appropriate, he put them under lock and key in his office.”

