Deputies investigating shooting in Cherokee County

Shooting near Destiny Drive
Shooting near Destiny Drive(Viewer submission)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting near Destiny Drive in Cherokee County.

Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Muller confirmed that deputies are investigating a shooting in that area. However, he was not able to release any other details.

This situation is still developing. We will update this story as officials release new information.

