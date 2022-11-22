Deputies searching for missing man last seen more than two weeks ago

Anderson County deputies said John R. McDougall IV was last seen on November 6, 2022.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 2:52 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said they are searching for a missing man who was last seen on November 6.

According to deputies, John McDougall IV was last seen in the Oakdale Road area in Townville.

Deputies said he is known to frequent the Townville area on a large red bicycle.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, call the Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4440 or leave an anonymous tip at www.p3tips.com.

