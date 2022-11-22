BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - According to the Lee County Coroner, one individual has been confirmed as deceased as a cause of the incident.

According to Coroner Larry Logan, Janie Kirkland, 70, of Hartsville SC was at the Wendys with her husband.

Kirkland was sitting down inside the restaurant when she was struck and killed. Kirkland’s husband stepped away to refresh his drink when the vehicle plowed into the store.

Kirkland’s autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday in Newberry at 2 p.m.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating this incident along with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

A vehicle crashed through the front doors of a Wendy’s Tuesday, leaving multiple people injured in Lee County.

Sheriff Daniel Simon said the crash happened at 1340 Sumter Hwy, just off I-20 in the Pilot Travel Center. At around 12:38 p.m. an elderly man and a passenger drove through the front doors of the building.

Elderly man crashes car into Bishopville Wendy’s, multiple injured (Lee County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators said it hit with enough force to push the counter back into a grill. Several people were reported injured inside. At least one victim was pinned under the car.

The driver and passenger were reported to have been uninjured and were examined by EMS. Victims were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

