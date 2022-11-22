Elderly man crashes car into Bishopville Wendy’s, multiple injured

Elderly man crashes car into Bishopville Wendy’s, multiple injured
Elderly man crashes car into Bishopville Wendy’s, multiple injured(Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - According to the Lee County Coroner, one individual has been confirmed as deceased as a cause of the incident.

According to Coroner Larry Logan, Janie Kirkland, 70, of Hartsville SC was at the Wendys with her husband.

Kirkland was sitting down inside the restaurant when she was struck and killed. Kirkland’s husband stepped away to refresh his drink when the vehicle plowed into the store.

Kirkland’s autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday in Newberry at 2 p.m.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating this incident along with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

A vehicle crashed through the front doors of a Wendy’s Tuesday, leaving multiple people injured in Lee County.

Sheriff Daniel Simon said the crash happened at 1340 Sumter Hwy, just off I-20 in the Pilot Travel Center. At around 12:38 p.m. an elderly man and a passenger drove through the front doors of the building.

Elderly man crashes car into Bishopville Wendy’s, multiple injured
Elderly man crashes car into Bishopville Wendy’s, multiple injured(Lee County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators said it hit with enough force to push the counter back into a grill. Several people were reported injured inside. At least one victim was pinned under the car.

The driver and passenger were reported to have been uninjured and were examined by EMS. Victims were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

I-77 south is shut down in Charlotte after a helicopter crash killing two people.
I-77SB shut down after news station helicopter crash
Chip Tayag and Jason Myers were killed in a helicopter crash on I-77
Meteorologist, pilot killed in WBTV helicopter crash
Holiday Travel at GSP
Holiday Travel At GSP
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) speaks during the first half of an NFL football...
Panthers to start Sam Darnold at quarterback vs. Broncos
Body Found in Greenville County
Body Found in Greenville County