Henderson County man celebrates $2 million lottery win

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man in Henderson County tried his luck on a $20 lottery ticket and won the first $2 million prize in the Platinum scratch-off game.

Yoni Davila bought his lucky ticket from Triangle Stop Food Store on Asheville Highway in Hendersonville, according to the Lottery.

When Davila arrived at lottery headquarters Monday, he chose to take the lump-sum amount of $1.2 million and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $852,126.

Platinum debuted in August with four $2 million prizes and eight $100,000 prizes. Three $2 million prizes and four $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

