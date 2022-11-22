Henderson County man celebrates $2 million lottery win

Platinum scratch-off
Platinum scratch-off(The North Carolina Education Lottery)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man in Henderson County tried his luck on a $20 lottery ticket and won the first $2 million prize in the Platinum scratch-off game.

Yoni Davila bought his lucky ticket from Triangle Stop Food Store on Asheville Highway in Hendersonville, according to the Lottery.

When Davila arrived at lottery headquarters Monday, he chose to take the lump-sum amount of $1.2 million and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $852,126.

Platinum debuted in August with four $2 million prizes and eight $100,000 prizes. Three $2 million prizes and four $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

MORE NEWS: Dispute over pigs leads to attempted murder in NC, DA says

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crews have responded to a reported helicopter crash on Interstate 77 in south Charlotte.
LIVE: Police give update after deadly helicopter crash on I-77
Trending Thanksgiving side dishes
Trending Thanksgiving side dishes
Death investigation
Coroner: Body found on Mauldin Road at InTown Suites
Traffic is blocked on Interstate 77 near the Nations Ford Road exit following a deadly...
2 dead in helicopter crash on I-77 South in south Charlotte, officials say