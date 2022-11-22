LIVE: I-77 South shut down after deadly helicopter crash

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department said traffic will be backed up for some time after a deadly helicopter crash on I-77.

All southbound lanes are blocked near Nations Ford Road.

Officials said two people were killed in the crash. According to police, the pilot tried to avoid hitting any vehicles on the road in what they are calling a “heroic act.”

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

Click here for updates from FOX Carolina’s sister station WBTV.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Anderson County deputies said John R. McDougall IV was last seen on November 6, 2022.
Deputies searching for missing man last seen more than two weeks ago
Nyah Binghi Tafari Adderley ,30, and Shellmesha Peterson ,30, were arrested following a vehicle...
Man, woman arrested on multiple charges including breaking into 4 vehicles
Trending Thanksgiving side dishes
Trending Thanksgiving side dishes
Platinum scratch-off
Henderson County man celebrates $2 million lottery win