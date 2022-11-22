LIVE: I-77 South shut down after deadly helicopter crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department said traffic will be backed up for some time after a deadly helicopter crash on I-77.

All southbound lanes are blocked near Nations Ford Road.

Officials said two people were killed in the crash. According to police, the pilot tried to avoid hitting any vehicles on the road in what they are calling a “heroic act.”

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

UPDATE: All of I-77 Southbound is closed at this time near the Nations Ford exit and will remain closed for an extended period of time. pic.twitter.com/eZlTI3dRYB — CMPD News (@CMPD) November 22, 2022

