Panthers to start Sam Darnold at quarterback vs. Broncos

Darnold started 11 games for Carolina last season
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) speaks during the first half of an NFL football...
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) speaks during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons , Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers are making another change at quarterback.

The team announced that Sam Darnold will start Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos.

Darnold started 11 games for Carolina last season after being traded to the team before the season and struggled, finishing the year with a 59.9 percent completion rating, nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

The move comes a week after Baker Mayfield was renamed the starter in place of the injured PJ Walker. Mayfield threw two interceptions late and the Panthers lost 13-3 to the Baltimore Ravens.

In seven games this year, Mayfield is 119-of-206 (57.8 percent) with six touchdowns and six interceptions for a 74.4 rating.

Walker remains out with an ankle injury.

Also Read: Panthers lose to Ravens in Mayfield’s return, doomed by late turnovers

