Pedestrian dies weeks after crash in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said a pedestrian is dead almost 4 weeks after a crash that happened on Cherokee Avenue.

Troopers said the crash happened on Oct. 29 at around 8 p.m. when a sedan was traveling south on Cherokee Avenue and hit a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital for treatment and later died on Nov. 18 at around 7 p.m.

