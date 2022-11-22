Pedestrian dies weeks after crash in Cherokee County

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said a pedestrian is dead almost 4 weeks after a crash that happened on Cherokee Avenue.

Troopers said the crash happened on Oct. 29 at around 8 p.m. when a sedan was traveling south on Cherokee Avenue and hit a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital for treatment and later died on Nov. 18 at around 7 p.m.

