SC student wins national media fellows scholarship

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One South Carolina student was given the opportunity to further her education and chase her dreams without worrying about the cost after winning a big scholarship.

Hannah Schattaman, a junior at the University of South Carolina, is one of this year’s Washington media fellows scholarship recipients. The scholarship is sponsored by FOX Carolina’s parent company, Gray TV.

“I’m pursuing my education. I’m working hard. If you don’t put your trust in me, I’ll show you why”

Schattaman says as a journalism major it’s rewarding seeing a story progress but chasing your dreams can get costly.

She’s looked for ways to not take out loans and pursue her education without worrying about how she’s going to pay for college.

“[The fellows scholarship] was a national competition,” said Schattaman. “I used to like trying to get some more local scholarships which I have a little less competition for but I didn’t know I was going to get [the fellows scholarship]. When I got the call I was so excited to know, ‘hey, I was able to get this and show that I’m really a student that works hard.’”

Schattaman says the $15,000 will come in handy when it comes to books, supplies, groceries and more.

Her minor is political science. In high school she said she did the Youth Government club which allowed her to get experience in politics.

When it comes to life after college, Schattaman says she’s interested in working print media and writing stories about public policy and politics.

