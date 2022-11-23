19-year-old man arrested following investigation on multiple weapons, drug charges

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Asheville Police said a man was arrested following a weeks-long investigation on multiple weapons and drug charges.

According to police, 19-year-old Damon Tyriq Smith was arrested near Perry Lane at around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

Police said they seized a 9 mm Polymer 80 PMF pistol w/ switch kit, 9mm High Point C9 pistol and 4.55 g of fentanyl.

Smith was arrested on the following charges:

Possession of Firearm by Felon

Possession of a Weapon of Mass Destruction

Trafficking in Opium/Heroin by Possession

PWISD Sch. II

Maintain a Dwelling for Controlled Substances

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Simple Possess Sch. VI.

Smith was booked into the Buncombe County Jail on Tuesday, Nov. 22 under no bond due to his previous history with firearms.

Police said there is an additional $120,000, or $12,000 to a bondsman, secured bond issued by the magistrate.

