19-year-old man arrested following investigation on multiple weapons, drug charges

Police say Damon Tyriq Smith ,19, was arrested on multiple drug and weapons charges on Tuesday,...
Police say Damon Tyriq Smith ,19, was arrested on multiple drug and weapons charges on Tuesday, Nov. 22.(Buncombe County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 3:50 PM EST
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Asheville Police said a man was arrested following a weeks-long investigation on multiple weapons and drug charges.

According to police, 19-year-old Damon Tyriq Smith was arrested near Perry Lane at around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

Police said they seized a 9 mm Polymer 80 PMF pistol w/ switch kit, 9mm High Point C9 pistol and 4.55 g of fentanyl.

Smith was arrested on the following charges:

  • Possession of Firearm by Felon
  • Possession of a Weapon of Mass Destruction
  • Trafficking in Opium/Heroin by Possession
  • PWISD Sch. II
  • Maintain a Dwelling for Controlled Substances
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Simple Possess Sch. VI.

Smith was booked into the Buncombe County Jail on Tuesday, Nov. 22 under no bond due to his previous history with firearms.

Police said there is an additional $120,000, or $12,000 to a bondsman, secured bond issued by the magistrate.

