Clemson moves up in latest College Football Playoff ranking

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The College Football Playoff committee announced its newest ranking on Tuesday night.

Clemson moved up to number 8 in the latest ranking after a few top teams struggled over the weekend.

November 2️⃣2️⃣ #CFBPlayoff Selection Committee Rankings 🏈🏆



8️⃣. Clemson // @ClemsonFB — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) November 23, 2022

In the top 4 were Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU.

Clemson takes on South Carolina this weekend as they try to make it back into the top 4 and secure a spot in this year’s playoffs.

