Clemson moves up in latest College Football Playoff ranking

Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei passes the ball in the first half of an NCAA college football...
Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei passes the ball in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Miami on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Clemson, S.C.((AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman))
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 7:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The College Football Playoff committee announced its newest ranking on Tuesday night.

Clemson moved up to number 8 in the latest ranking after a few top teams struggled over the weekend.

In the top 4 were Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU.

Clemson takes on South Carolina this weekend as they try to make it back into the top 4 and secure a spot in this year’s playoffs.

