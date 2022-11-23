Clemson moves up in latest College Football Playoff ranking
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 7:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The College Football Playoff committee announced its newest ranking on Tuesday night.
Clemson moved up to number 8 in the latest ranking after a few top teams struggled over the weekend.
November 2️⃣2️⃣ #CFBPlayoff Selection Committee Rankings
8️⃣. Clemson // @ClemsonFB
In the top 4 were Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU.
Clemson takes on South Carolina this weekend as they try to make it back into the top 4 and secure a spot in this year’s playoffs.
